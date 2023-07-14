Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Mexico

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology also detected the temblor

By Reuters Published: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 3:20 PM Last updated: Fri 14 Jul 2023, 3:22 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the coast of Chiapas in Mexico on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The state's civil protection confirmed that there were no immediate reports of material damage, injuries or fatalities.

The temblor struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.

The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology also detected the quake, registering a 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale.

