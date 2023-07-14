Magnitude 6.4 earthquake strikes Mexico

They plan to leave for countries that "care about their doctors" amid five day strike by junior doctors
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 struck near the coast of Chiapas in Mexico on Friday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The state's civil protection confirmed that there were no immediate reports of material damage, injuries or fatalities.
The temblor struck at a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), GFZ said.
The UAE's National Centre of Meteorology also detected the quake, registering a 6.3 magnitude on the Richter scale.
