Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes Vanuatu islands region

The quake was at a depth of 94 km

By Reuters Published: Sun 29 Oct 2023, 6:06 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 6.3 struck the Vanuatu islands region on Sunday, the German Research Center for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 94 km (58 miles), GFZ said.

