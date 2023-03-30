UAE

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes offshore Maule in Chile

The quake was at a depth of 15 kilometres

By Reuters

Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 10:05 PM

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Maule, Chile on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), EMSC said.

