Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes offshore Maule in Chile

The quake was at a depth of 15 kilometres

By Reuters Published: Thu 30 Mar 2023, 10:05 PM

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck off the coast of Maule, Chile on Thursday, the European-Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC) said.

The quake was at a depth of 15 km (9.32 miles), EMSC said.

