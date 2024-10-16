Wed, Oct 16, 2024 | Rabi al-Thani 13, 1446 | DXB ktweather icon0°C

Magnitude 6.3 earthquake strikes eastern Turkey region

The tremors were felt over 400km in Turkey, Syrian Arab Republic, Georgia, Iraq and Lebanon

Published: Wed 16 Oct 2024, 12:09 PM

Updated: Wed 16 Oct 2024, 12:25 PM

  By
  Reuters

A magnitude 6.3 earthquake struck Turkey's eastern region on Wednesday, as per reports from the EMSC.

The quake took place at around 10.46am local time. The quake was at a depth of 9 km below the earth.


As per the EMSC, the tremors were felt over 400km by approximately 53 million people in Turkey, Syrian Arab Republic, Georgia, Iraq and Lebanon.

