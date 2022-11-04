UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Mexico, no damage reported

National civil protection agency says there's no risk of tsunami

By Reuters

Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 9:44 PM

Last updated: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 9:46 PM

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Gulf of California region in Mexico on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, with no damage reported from authorities.

The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.

Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.8.

Mexico's national civil protection agency said on Twitter that no damage was reported and there was no tsunami risk following the quake.


More news from World