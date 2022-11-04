Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Mexico, no damage reported

The US and South Korea began one of their largest combined military air drills on Monday
A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Gulf of California region in Mexico on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, with no damage reported from authorities.
The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.
Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.8.
Mexico's national civil protection agency said on Twitter that no damage was reported and there was no tsunami risk following the quake.
