Magnitude 6.2 earthquake strikes Mexico, no damage reported

National civil protection agency says there's no risk of tsunami

By Reuters Published: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 9:44 PM Last updated: Fri 4 Nov 2022, 9:46 PM

A magnitude 6.2 earthquake struck the Gulf of California region in Mexico on Friday, the US Geological Survey (USGS) said, with no damage reported from authorities.

The quake had a depth of 10 km (6.21 miles), USGS said.

Earlier, the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre had pegged the earthquake at a magnitude of 5.8.

Mexico's national civil protection agency said on Twitter that no damage was reported and there was no tsunami risk following the quake.