Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Indonesia

An earthquake that measures magnitude 5 on the Richter scale struck Indonesia's Maluku province on Tuesday.
The country's Meteorological, Climatological, and Geophysical Agency (BMKG) said that the epicentre of the earthquake was 226km from the Tanimbar Islands, at a depth of 163 km.
There have been no reports of material damage or deaths due to the earthquake so far.
Indonesia is regularly exposed to earthquakes, as it is located on the Pacific belt known as the Ring of Fire, where many tectonic plates meet and cause frequent volcanic and seismic activity.
