Magnitude 5 earthquake strikes Alberta, Canada: EMSC

The quake was at a depth of 2km, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre

By Agencies Published: Thu 16 Mar 2023, 7:27 PM

A magnitude 5 earthquake struck Alberta, Canada on Thursday, according to the European Mediterranean Seismological Centre (EMSC).

The quake was at a depth of 2km (1.24 miles), the EMSC said.

Earlier today, an earthquake of 7.1 magnitude struck the Kermadec Islands region in New Zealand. A tsunami warning was issued after the quake, the US Tsunami Warning System said.

