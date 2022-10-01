Magnitude 5.8 quake strikes Indonesian province

Nine people injured as jolt prompts people to flee their homes

By WAM Published: Sat 1 Oct 2022, 4:46 PM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Indonesia's Northern Sumatra province on Saturday, killing one, said Reuters quoting the country's meteorology and geophysics agency, BMKG.

Nine people were injured in the quake, which was felt in a few towns and prompted people to flee their homes, BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati said, adding there was no tsunami risk but warning of potential landslides in hilly areas.

The fault along Sumatra island can be particularly active and dangerous. In 2004, a massive 9.1 magnitude quake and a tsunami off the northern tip of Sumatra killed 226,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries, said Reuters.