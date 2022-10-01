Magnitude 5.8 quake strikes Indonesian province

10 nations, including the US and Britain, voted in favour, while China, Gabon, India and Brazil abstained from voting
An earthquake of magnitude 5.8 struck Indonesia's Northern Sumatra province on Saturday, killing one, said Reuters quoting the country's meteorology and geophysics agency, BMKG.
Nine people were injured in the quake, which was felt in a few towns and prompted people to flee their homes, BMKG chief Dwikorita Karnawati said, adding there was no tsunami risk but warning of potential landslides in hilly areas.
The fault along Sumatra island can be particularly active and dangerous. In 2004, a massive 9.1 magnitude quake and a tsunami off the northern tip of Sumatra killed 226,000 people in Indonesia, Sri Lanka, India, Thailand and nine other countries, said Reuters.
NHC warns people living along the Carolina coast that Ian could deliver life-threatening storm surge of up to two metres and damaging winds
The package includes $3 billion for arms, supplies and salaries for Ukraine's military
A taped conversation between Shahbaz Sharif and his principal secretary Tauqeer Shah sent social media into meltdown last week
The services to be launched in select cities will progressively cover the entire country over the next couple of years
The Russian president claims Anglo-Saxons in the West have turned from sanctions to "terror attacks”, sabotaging the Nord Stream 1 and 2 pipelines
Russian President Vladimir Putin on Friday proclaimed the biggest annexation in Europe since World War Two, declaring Russian rule over 15 per cent of Ukraine
Border guards allowed to reassess issued visas and reject or cancel them after fresh assessment