Magnitude 5.8 earthquake hits Argentina's Jujuy

The virus has swept across the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing more than 570 people so far this year
An earthquake of magnitude 5.6 struck Argentina's Jujuy province on Wednesday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.
The quake was at a depth of 274 km (170.26 miles), the GFZ said.
ALSO READ:
The virus has swept across the Democratic Republic of Congo, killing more than 570 people so far this year
Italian authorities have opened a probe into the incident, while the UK's marine accident investigation branch is sending four inspectors to Palermo
Top US diplomat says Israel accepts Gaza proposal, urges Hamas to do same
Guanabara Bay battles pollution not only from visiting vessels and oil rig accidents, but also from old ships abandoned in its waters and runoff from cities
Tens of thousands of displaced people have taken refuge in schools since the war between Israel and Hamas broke out on October 7
Over the next decade, roughly 300 million Chinese will retire — almost the equivalent of the entire US population, according to Euromonitor
Mediators are urging Israel and Hamas to agree a ceasefire deal that would help secure the release of remaining hostages in exchange for Palestinian prisoners held in Israeli jails
Collins Jumaisi, described by police as a 'vampire, a psychopath', had confessed to murdering and dismembering 42 women