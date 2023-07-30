Magnitude 5.7 earthquake strikes north coast of Colombia

The quake was 10 km deep, the German Research Centre for Geosciences said

By Reuters Published: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 10:42 AM Last updated: Sun 30 Jul 2023, 10:43 AM

An earthquake of magnitude 5.7 struck near the northern coast of Colombia on Saturday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was 10 km (6.2 miles) deep, GFZ said.

