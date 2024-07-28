E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 5.5 earthquake strikes Honshu, Japan

The quake was at a depth of 10 km

By Reuters

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

Dubai: Sheikh Mohammed announces Dh30-billion rain drainage network

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

UAE: Worker wins Dh1 million in National Bonds draw after saving Dh100 every month

Published: Sun 28 Jul 2024, 3:12 PM

A magnitude 5.5 earthquake struck the east coast of Honshu, Japan, on Sunday, the German Research Centre for Geosciences (GFZ) said.

The quake was at a depth of 10 km (6 miles), GFZ said.


ALSO READ:



More news from World