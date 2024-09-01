E-Paper

UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Magnitude 5.3 earthquake strikes Papua New Guinea

The epicentre of the quake was located 36 kilometres from the town of Kandrian

By Wam

  • Follow us on
  • google-news
  • whatsapp
  • telegram

Top Stories

UAE announces 2-month grace period for residence visa violators

UAE announces fee refund for tax service charges from August 1

Paid parking in Dubai: Residents face up to Dh4,000 extra yearly costs when new rates kick in

Published: Sun 1 Sep 2024, 7:38 PM

A 5.3-magnitude earthquake struck Papua New Guinea today, with no reports of casualties or material damage.

The United States Geological Survey (USGS) reported that the epicentre of the quake was located 36 kilometres from the town of Kandrian, at a depth of 100.1 kilometres.


ALSO READ:


More news from World