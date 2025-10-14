Madagascar presidency condemns 'attempted coup', says Rajoelina still in office

"The president of the republic remains fully in office and ensures the maintenance of constitutional order and national stability," it said
Madagascar's presidency condemned an elite military unit's claim to have seized power Tuesday after weeks of anti-government demonstrations and said President Andry Rajoelina remained in office.
"The presence of armed military forces in front of the presidential palace constitutes a clear act of attempted coup d'etat," it said in a statement after the CAPSAT announcement.
"The president of the republic remains fully in office and ensures the maintenance of constitutional order and national stability," it said.