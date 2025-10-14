  • search in Khaleej Times
close button

Tue, Oct 14, 2025 | Rabi al-Thani 22, 1447 | Fajr 04:59 | DXB clear.png32°C

Madagascar presidency condemns 'attempted coup', says Rajoelina still in office

"The president of the republic remains fully in office and ensures the maintenance of constitutional order and national stability," it said

Published: Tue 14 Oct 2025, 9:09 PM

Top Stories

UAE vs Qatar: Teams fight to score but no goals yet in crunch World Cup qualifier

UAE vs Qatar: Teams fight to score but no goals yet in crunch World Cup qualifier

UAE announces consular services for Golden Visa holders

UAE announces consular services for Golden Visa holders

Dubai Loop to be operational by 2026, says UAE minister: Bloomberg

Dubai Loop to be operational by 2026, says UAE minister: Bloomberg

Madagascar's presidency condemned an elite military unit's claim to have seized power Tuesday after weeks of anti-government demonstrations and said President Andry Rajoelina remained in office. 

"The presence of armed military forces in front of the presidential palace constitutes a clear act of attempted coup d'etat," it said in a statement after the CAPSAT announcement.

Recommended For You

thumb-image

US dollar holds ground amid rate cut expectations, global markets show resilience

thumb-image

Dubai: At Gitex 2025, robots walk among humans, and it feels totally normal

thumb-image

Dubai: Gold prices continue to rally; will they cross Dh500 tomorrow?

thumb-image

'Saiyaara' actor Aneet Padda dazzles in Tarun Tahiliani's outfit

thumb-image

Sheikh Mohammed lauds son as Dubai becomes world's largest licenced virtual asset market

 

"The president of the republic remains fully in office and ensures the maintenance of constitutional order and national stability," it said.