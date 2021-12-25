She pushed and punched a flight attendant when she was asked to wear her mask properly on a Southwest flight
World1 day ago
Ludhiana district court blast was carried out by a former Punjab Police constable, a senior police official revealed on Saturday.
The former constable suspected of carrying the bomb has been identified as Gagandeep Singh, a dismissed head constable of the Punjab force, Punjab Director General of Police Siddharth Chattopadhyaya told the media today.
He was dismissed from service in 2019 after being arrested for drug trafficking and spent two years in jail, the senior cop said.
Chattopadhyaya added that links to Khalistani elements, gangsters and drug smugglers were found in the course of the investigation into the blast at the Ludhiana Court complex on Thursday.
"We have found that there is a link to Khalistani elements, gangsters and drug smugglers," Chattopadhyaya said while briefing the media.
"We are facing challenges from terrorism and narcotics. Narco organised crime and terrorism are a dangerous cocktail. The case in Ludhiana is one such case," he added.
ALSO READ:
The DGP revealed that the case was solved within 24 hours.
"We found several leads from the spot. We found tattered clothes and a sim card, a mobile and a tattoo on the arm," the DGP further said.
She pushed and punched a flight attendant when she was asked to wear her mask properly on a Southwest flight
World1 day ago
Kimberly Potter shot dead Wright during a traffic stop at which she mistakenly discharged her handgun instead of her Taser
World1 day ago
US authorities accuse WikiLeaks founder of 18 counts relating to release of vast troves of confidential military records and diplomatic cables
World1 day ago
Former president attempts to keep documents away from House committee investigating 2020 Capitol insurrection
World1 day ago
'Any dialogue must be based on reciprocity,' says top official
World1 day ago
Building and streets around the area were locked down by Taliban security forces.
World2 days ago
The government is alert and the people should also be alert: Punjab Chief Minister
World2 days ago
The Treasury on Wednesday issued three general licenses aimed at easing humanitarian aid flows into Afghanistan.
World2 days ago