Two suspects arrested over Louvre jewel heist after a week

The loot stolen from the Louvre during the weekend heist is valued at more than $100 million

Published: Sun 26 Oct 2025, 1:22 PM

Motorists in Dubai cover 10km in less than 14 minutes, says traffic study

UAE: Sheikh Mohammed calls on all residents to raise flag on November 3

Abu Dhabi: Doctor wins Dh318,690 over unpaid wages, gratuity in labour dispute

Two suspects have been arrested after the Louvre jewel heist, sources reported on Sunday, October 26.

Thieves on Sunday, October 19, made off with priceless royal jewels from the Louvre museum in a brazen daylight robbery which lasted just seven minutes.

The loot stolen from the Louvre during the weekend heist is valued at more than $100 million, a French prosecutor said Tuesday, as scrutiny mounted over security at the country's cultural institutions.

More to follow