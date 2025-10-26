Two suspects arrested over Louvre jewel heist after a week

Two suspects have been arrested after the Louvre jewel heist, sources reported on Sunday, October 26.

Thieves on Sunday, October 19, made off with priceless royal jewels from the Louvre museum in a brazen daylight robbery which lasted just seven minutes.

The loot stolen from the Louvre during the weekend heist is valued at more than $100 million, a French prosecutor said Tuesday, as scrutiny mounted over security at the country's cultural institutions.

