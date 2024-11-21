Look: World's tallest, shortest women meet for the first time

The world's tallest and shortest women met for the first time in the UK, as they shared an afternoon tea in true London-like fashion.

Rumeysa Gelgi, who towers at 7ft (2m 15.16cm) and hails from Turkey, met Jyoti Amge, who stands at just 62.8cm (24.7 inches) and comes from India.

As two of Guinness World Records best-loved title holders, the pair were honoured on the book’s 70th anniversary edition. Their week-long visit to the British capital included tours of iconic landmarks such as Buckingham Palace and the Houses of Parliament as the achievement book celebrated its 20th annual Guinness World Records Day (GWR Day).

Stay up to date with the latest news. Follow KT on WhatsApp Channels.

The two record holders who might have different perspectives but have common links due to their heights spoke about what brings them together, which happened to include their love for "make-up, self-care, and doing their nails".

Rumeysa, the tallest woman living, who has a rare condition called Weaver syndrome which causes accelerated growth and skeletal deformities, spoke about her experience meeting Jyoti. “It was so amazing meeting Jyoti for the first time. It was difficult for us to make eye contact at times due to our height difference, but it was great."

Rumeysa's was only the 27th case ever diagnosed, and the first in Turkey. The record holder uses a wheelchair and can only stand using a walker for short periods of time. She is an advocate for Weaver syndrome and works as a qualified web designer.

Jyoti, who is an actor and is known for her role as Ma Petite in American Horror Story, said: “I’m used to looking up and seeing people taller than me but I was so happy to look up today and see the world’s tallest woman. I’m delighted that I’ve met Rumeysa, she is so good-natured, and I felt very comfortable talking to her.”

Her career means she is the record holder for the shortest actress as well as shortest woman alive.

Jyoti has a form of dwarfism called achondroplasia and will never grow beyond a certain height. In 2009, she was announced as the record holder for the shortest teenager living (female) after doctors measured her to be 61.95 cm (2ft). And at just 5.4 kg (12 lb), she weighed only 4 kg (9 lb) more than when she was born. When she turned 18, she qualified for the shortest woman living category measuring 62.8 cm (2ft 0.7in) tall.

Apart from the two, there were talents from the Middle East who took part in the special day's celebrations, which included record-holders from the UAE.

From the Emirates, Hamed Ali Al Shehhi set two remarkable records - the farthest backheel kick of a football into a basket (12 metres) and the most heel-to-foot football juggles in 30 seconds (16).

Hamed Ali Al Shehhi