Look: UK PM takes selfies with nurses during hospital visit, vows to get patients 'quicker' care

Sony’s WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones transport users to a cocoon of sound where the noise around is but a distant memory
UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently visited Milton Keynes University Hospital, where he took selfies with nurses and made an announcement of 900 more hospital beds across England’s 30 hospitals.
He even shared a photo with two Indian nurses at the hospital and said the long-term success of NHS is personal to him.
Sunak wrote on the social media platform X after the visit: “Both my parents worked in healthcare growing up so the NHS's long-term success is personal to me. Meeting staff and patients today at @MKHospital reminded me of our duty to get the job done. We're backing staff to get patients the care they need quicker and cut waiting lists.”
He also took photos with patients at the hospital. Announcing the additional number of beds, he added: “I know that bed capacity is vital for hospitals and that it contributes directly to long waits in A&E and for ambulances. More beds in hospitals means that more patients can be treated and discharged quicker. We're backing doctors and nurses to cut waiting lists.”
Sony’s WH-1000XM5 Bluetooth noise-cancelling headphones transport users to a cocoon of sound where the noise around is but a distant memory
If being alive right now sometimes feels like standing on a cliff, I want to be with someone who’s not afraid to peer at the frothing tides
One of her followers put the bag on a plane to Nashville, after which the internet personality finally received it
He accuses the Tuohys of enriching themselves at his expense by continuing to 'falsely and publicly' represent themselves as his adoptive parents
Television footage showed swollen rivers breaking their banks in Himachal and neighbouring Uttarakhand state
Earlier in December last year, a Dreamliner aircraft of Biman was reportedly damaged when a bird hit the engine of the aircraft at the same airport
The emergency caused dozens of domestic flight cancellations and delays at Australia's busiest airport
The German Air Force said its crew was working to ensure Annalena Baerbock can continue her trip, which also includes stops in New Zealand and Fiji