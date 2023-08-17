Look: UK PM takes selfies with nurses during hospital visit, vows to get patients 'quicker' care

Rishi Sunak announces 900 more hospital beds across England’s 30 hospitals

Rishi Sunak poses for a selfie with members of staff in the SDEC (Same Day Emergency Care) unit, during a visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital central England. - AFP

By Web Desk Published: Thu 17 Aug 2023, 7:17 PM

UK Prime Minister Rishi Sunak recently visited Milton Keynes University Hospital, where he took selfies with nurses and made an announcement of 900 more hospital beds across England’s 30 hospitals.

Rishi Sunak poses with members of staff in the SDEC during a visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital. - Reuters

He even shared a photo with two Indian nurses at the hospital and said the long-term success of NHS is personal to him.

Sunak wrote on the social media platform X after the visit: “Both my parents worked in healthcare growing up so the NHS's long-term success is personal to me. Meeting staff and patients today at @MKHospital reminded me of our duty to get the job done. We're backing staff to get patients the care they need quicker and cut waiting lists.”

Rishi Sunak poses with members of staff during a visit to Milton Keynes University Hospital. - Reuters

He also took photos with patients at the hospital. Announcing the additional number of beds, he added: “I know that bed capacity is vital for hospitals and that it contributes directly to long waits in A&E and for ambulances. More beds in hospitals means that more patients can be treated and discharged quicker. We're backing doctors and nurses to cut waiting lists.”