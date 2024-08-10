Look: Top photos from Olympics Day 14; Algerian gender-row boxer Khelif wins gold medal

Low on the ground and therefore difficult to detect, the robot dogs can use thermal imaging to inspect enemy trenches or the inside of buildings in combat zones
Only two days are left at the Olympics but a busy Friday was in store on Day 14 of the Paris Games with 35 golds up for grabs.
The big attraction was the soccer final with hosts France hunting for the title while medals will also be awarded in athletics, boxing, wrestling and track cycling among others.
While France failed to win their first gold medal in 40 years at the men's soccer tournament after their 5-3 defeat by Spain in the final on Friday, France pushed Spain to the limit after coming from 3-1 down in the final minutes to send the match into extra time.
Meanwhile, Algerian boxer Imane Khelif defied a major gender controversy to win gold at the Paris Olympics on Friday in front of a pulsating Roland Garros crowd that roared her to victory.
Khelif claimed a unanimous points decision win over China's Yang Liu in the women's 66kg final for her first Olympic medal.
Gold medallist's Melissa Jefferson, Twanisha Terry, Gabrielle Thomas and Sha'Carri Richardson of US were also seen celebrating after winning the women's 4x400m relay final.
Harrie Lavreysen of Netherlands also celebrated after winning gold in the men's cycling sprint finals.
Competitors dove into the Seine river in the men's 10km swimming marathon.
Darja Varfolomeev of Germany was in tears after winning gold in the rhythmic gymnastics individual all-around final.
Viktor Rassadin of Tajikistan was in an intense match with Feng Lu of China during the men's wrestling freestyle 74kg 1/4 final.
Valentin Bontus of Austria in action during the men's kite sailing final.
Zhendong Fan of China was deep in action during his gold medal match against Truls Moregard of Sweden in men's table tennis.
Rocio Sanchez Moccia of Argentina was thrown in the air by her teammates while celebrating winning the women's hockey bronze medal match.
Spectators were seen looking through a fence to watch the men's 10km swimming marathon.
Anastasia Bayandina and Romane Lunel of France performed in the artistic swimming duet technical routines.
It is not clear how the order for employees to offer prayers during non-work hours would be policed
Suspicions have arisen on two or three farms in the Nord and three or four in the Aisne, says president of the regional farming union
The latest approval was based on a late-stage trial where Fabhalta showed a 43.8 per cent reduction in proteinuria when compared to placebo
The Ukrainian president makes no direct reference to the situation in a Russian region where Moscow says Kyiv has launched a cross-border assault
The carrier, owned by IAG, says it will continue flying daily to Shanghai and Hong Kong
The youth-led nationwide protests began peacefully in June before turning violent, and more than 50 people have been killed
Amnesty International says security forces killed at least 21 demonstrators in a crackdown on a week of protests over government policies and soaring living costs