UAE

Life and Living

World

Opinion

Business

Sports

Entertainment

Dubai World Cup

lifestyle

Travel

Reviews

Brands

Supplements

KT Events

KT APPDOWNLOAD

Look: 'Strawberry Moon' spotted across the globe; Twitterati share photos

The pink-tinted moon looks astounding in the night sky, with several people uploading pictures of the moon behind iconic landmarks

By Web Desk

Published: Mon 5 Jun 2023, 8:50 PM

In a wonderful, rare sighting, people across the globe spotted the 'strawberry moon' over the weekend.

Taking to Twitter, users shared some beautiful pictures of the moon that shone in the sky.

The pink-tinted moon looks astounding in the night sky, with several people uploading pictures of the moon behind iconic landmarks.

Take a look at some of the spectacular images below:

ALSO READ:


More news from World