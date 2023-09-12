Look: Saudi Crown Prince meets Indian PM Modi, President Droupadi during G20 summit

Over two dozen Memoranda of Understanding were signed between India and Saudi Arabia companies

India and Saudi Arabia agreed on Monday to expand trade and security ties, two days after their leaders and others attending a Group of 20 summit announced a new railways and port corridor deal that will link India, Middle East and Europe.

Saudi Arabia's Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman Al Saud met with Prime Minister Narendra Modi, as well as India's President Droupadi Murmu in New Delhi during G20 summit.

Over two dozen Memoranda of Understanding were signed between India and Saudi Arabia companies, ranging from Information Technology, agriculture, pharmaceuticals, petrochemicals, and human resources, among other sectors.

Take a look at some of the key moments during the leaders' meeting:

The Saudi leader received a ceremonial reception and was welcomed by the Prime Minister and President of India at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

India and Saudi Arabia agreed on Monday to expand trade and security ties.

The leaders chaired a meeting of the India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council.

The India-Saudi Arabia Strategic Partnership Council, established in 2019, serves as a platform between the two countries to increase ties.

During last week's G20 summit, India, Saudi Arabia, the United States, the European Union and other countries announced an ambitious rail and shipping corridor that will link India with the Middle East and Europe in a bid to strengthen economic growth and political cooperation.

India views Saudi Arabia as one of its most important strategic partners in the Middle East. Trade between the countries stood at over $52.8 billion in the fiscal year 2022-2023.

With inputs from AP, ANI

