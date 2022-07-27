Look: Miners unearth pink diamond believed to be largest seen in 300 years

Such spikes could lead to serious emergencies
Miners in Angola have unearthed a rare, pure diamond that is believed to be the largest found in 300 years, the Lucapa Diamond Company said in a statement to investors, on Wednesday.
A 170 carat pink diamond— dubbed 'The Lulo Rose'— was discovered at the Lulo mine, situated in the country's diamond-rich northeast, and is one of the largest pink diamonds ever found, the statement added.
The "historic" find of the Type IIa diamond, one of the rarest and purest forms of natural stones, was welcomed by the Angolan government, which is also a partner in the mine.
"This record and spectacular pink diamond recovered from Lulo continues to showcase Angola as an important player on the world stage," said Angola's Mineral Resources Minister Diamantino Azevedo.
The diamond will be sold at an international tender, likely at a dazzling price. Although the Lulo Rose would have to be cut and polished to realise its true value, in a process that can see a stone lose 50 per cent of its weight, similar pink diamonds have sold for record-breaking prices.
The 59.6 carat Pink Star was sold at a Hong Kong auction in 2017 for $71.2 million. It remains the most expensive diamond ever sold.
