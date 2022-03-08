Look: Last lot of Indian students leave Ukraine, says minister

Operation Ganga: Indian Embassy posted staff to Poltava to coordinate the safe passage of students from Sumy.

By Our Reporter Published: Tue 8 Mar 2022, 2:07 PM

Indian students who have been struggling in Sumy, the war-torn Ukranian city, finally left in buses for Poltava on Tuesday, confirmed minister Hardeep Singh Puri.

“Last night, I checked with the control room and was told of 694 Indian students remaining in Sumy,” he told the media. “Today, they have all left in buses for Poltava.”

The students in Sumy were disappointed on Monday as they were waiting to get into buses that were to take them to the Russian border. “After waiting in queue for three hours in freezing temperatures, we were told the vehicles would not leave,” a student was quoted in the Indian media.

The Indian Embassy had posted staff to Poltava to coordinate the safe passage of students from Sumy. It had urged the students “to be ready to leave on short notice.”

However, many of the students were disappointed over the past few days because of lack of transportation to take them to Poltava

More than 17,000 Indian students have been flown back home from Ukraine over the past few days. Those in Sumy were the last lot of students waiting to be transported to neighbouring nations from where they would catch flights to India.