Look: King Charles arrives in US for state visit amid differences over Iran war

Britain's King Charles and Queen Camilla arrived in the United States on Monday for a four-day trip, welcomed by self-proclaimed royal fan Donald Trump even as the U.S. president has differed with the British government over the Iran war.

The state visit, by far the most high-profile and consequential of Charles' reign, marks the 250th anniversary of the US Declaration of Independence from British rule, and is the first to the country by a British monarch in two decades.

After landing at Joint Base Andrews, the site of a brief arrival ceremony, Charles and Camilla proceeded to the White House, where they were greeted by Trump and first lady Melania Trump, who exchanged kisses on the cheek with the king and queen while the president shook their hands. The four stood briefly for photographers before retreating inside for a private tea.

The king and queen later appeared at a garden party at the British ambassador’s recently renovated residence, where a choir sang the British and American national anthems.

ðºð¸ The King and Queen have arrived in Washington DC to begin a four-day State Visit to the USA, on the advice of His Majestyâs Government, and at the invitation of The President of the United States. pic.twitter.com/aHETKd10t5 — The Royal Family (@RoyalFamily) April 27, 2026

Charles and Camilla mingled with a crowd that included media leaders, Washington socialites and officials such as US Senator Ted Cruz, Treasury Secretary Scott Bessent and ambassadors from other countries. The week's schedule also includes a Tuesday address to Congress, a lavish state dinner at the White House and a Wednesday stop in New York City. The Washington events take place with much of the capital city still on edge following the White House Correspondents' Association dinner shooting on Saturday.

Take a look at some images from their arrival:

The king’s speech to Congress will last about 20 minutes, a palace source said. While written on the advice of the British government, much of the language and tone come from Charles himself, the source added. The king will note that while the UK and U.S. have not always agreed on all matters over the past 250 years, “time and again, our two countries have always found ways to come together." He will say that by defending their shared democratic values the two countries can promote security and prosperity for the world.

Charles will refer to their partnership as “one of the greatest alliances in human history."

Differences over Iran

While Trump is an unabashed fan of the British royal family who regularly describes Charles as a "great man," he has had differences with the British government of Prime Minister Keir Starmer.

Starmer is hoping the visit will shore up the future of the two allies' "special relationship," which is at its lowest point since the Suez Crisis in 1956. The long-planned visit has become enmeshed in a political spat between the two countries over the U.S.-Israeli war on Iran, which led Trump to voice deep displeasure with the British government for failing to support the offensive.

After visiting Washington, the royals will head to New York City where they will commemorate those killed in the September 11, 2001, attacks ahead of the 25th anniversary.

The trip concludes in Virginia with the king meeting those involved in conservation work, a nod to his half-century of environmental campaigning. While Trump has in recent days eased his criticism of Britain over its response to the Iran war, an internal Pentagon email set out how the US could review its position on Britain's claim to the Falkland Islands as punishment for its lack of support, further straining ties. One issue Charles will try to avoid during his visit is the Jeffrey Epstein scandal. Charles' brother, Andrew Mountbatten-Windsor, whose reputation and royal standing have been destroyed by his links to the late US sex offender, is facing police inquiries over his connections. The former Prince Andrew has denied any wrongdoing.