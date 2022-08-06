Look: Israel and Gaza militants exchange fire after deadly strikes

The two sides have fought four wars and several smaller battles over the last 15 years

Photo: AP

Sat 6 Aug 2022

On Saturday, militant targets in Gaza were hit by Israeli jets, as rockets rained on southern Israel, hours after a wave of airstrikes on the coastal enclave killed at least 10 people, including a senior militant and a 5-year-old girl.

The fighting that began on Friday after the murder of a senior commander continued throughout the night, drawing the sides closer to an all-out war.

Photo: AP

The territory's Hamas rulers appeared to stay on the sidelines of the conflict, however, keeping its intensity somewhat contained, for now. The two sides have fought four wars and several smaller battles over the last 15 years, at a staggering cost to the territory’s 2 million Palestinian residents.

Photo: AP

The latest round of Israel-Gaza violence was sparked by this week's arrest of a senior leader in the West Bank, part of a month-long Israeli military operation in the territory. Citing a security threat, Israel then sealed roads around the Gaza Strip for many days, and on Friday, took out the militant leader in a strike.

