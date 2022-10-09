Look: Families leave offerings for children slain at Thailand daycare centre

'Come back with us,' teary-eyed relatives called into the empty nursery, days after the country's deadliest mass killing

By AP Published: Sun 9 Oct 2022, 2:45 PM

Families offered flowers and dolls, popcorn and juice boxes to the children massacred at a daycare centre in Thailand, part of a Buddhist ceremony Sunday held paces from where the slaughter began that was meant to guide the young souls back to their bodies.

"Come back home" and "come back with us," the relatives called into the empty daycare centre, many with tears in their eyes.

The attack on the Young Children's Development Centre in Uthai Sawan was Thailand's deadliest mass killing, and it robbed the small farming community of much of its youngest generation. The former police officer who stormed the building killed two dozen people at the daycare before taking more lives as he fled, including his wife and child, police said. He then killed himself.

As part of three days of mourning ceremonies, relatives gathered Sunday at Rat Samakee temple, where some of the 36 victims — mostly preschoolers — were taken ahead of funeral rites and cremation on Tuesday.

Relatives sat in front of the tiny coffins while Buddhist monks chanted prayers. They placed trays of food, toys and milk along the outside of the temple walls as offerings to the spirits of their slain children.

Later, they headed to the daycare centre and gathered in front of a makeshift memorial there to receive the slain children's belongings. They made offerings of their kids' favourite foods and lit incense and candles as they implored the children's souls to return to their bodies.

Thai Prime Minister Prayuth Chan-ocha is expected to attend evening prayers at the three temples where bodies were brought later Sunday.

Police identified the attacker as Panya Kamrap, 34, a police sergeant fired earlier this year after being charged with a drug offence.

An employee at the daycare told Thai media that Panya's son had attended the centre but hadn't been there for about a month. Police have said they believe Panya was under stress from tensions between him and his wife, and money problems.

The attack has left no one in the small community untouched, and brought international media attention to the remote, rural area. Thai police are investigating a report that a CNN crew inappropriately entered the daycare centre while reporting.

CNN tweeted that the crew had entered the premises at a moment when the police cordon had been removed from the centre, and were told by three public health officials that they could film inside.

Mass killings in Thailand are rare but not unheard of.

In 2020, a disgruntled soldier opened fire in and around a mall in the northeastern city of Nakhon Ratchasima, killing 29 people and holding off security forces for some 16 hours before being killed by them.

Prior to that, a 2015 bombing at a shrine in Bangkok left 20 people dead. It was allegedly carried out by human traffickers in retaliation for a crackdown on their network.

