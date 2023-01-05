Look: Ex-pontiff Benedict's funeral begins; Pope Francis presides over service

Thousands of people filed by to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago
Pope Francis will preside Thursday over the funeral of his predecessor Benedict XVI at the Vatican, an unprecedented event in modern times expected to draw tens of thousands of people.
Here's a look at how the service is unfolding:
Pallbearers carry the coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at the start of his funeral mass at St. Peter's square in the Vatican.
The coffin of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI is pictured in front of crowds of mourners.
Pope Francis arrives during the funeral mass. He took over the papacy when Benedict resigned almost a decade ago.
Pope Francis looks on as the service begins at the funeral of Pope Emeritus Benedict XVI at St. Peter's Square.
Almost a decade after Benedict became the first pontiff in six centuries to resign, his successor will deliver the homily in the vast St Peter's Square before his body is laid in the papal tombs beneath St Peter's Basilica.
Italy's Prime Minister Giorgia Meloni, Italian President Sergio Mattarella and Queen Mathilde of Belgium pictured at the funeral mass.
Cardinals and Bishops in attendance at the funeral mass.
Francis prays in front of Benedict's plain, cypress wood coffin, which lay at the head of the Vatican square packed with foreign dignitaries, cardinals, bishops, priests and believers from around the world.
ALSO READ:
Thousands of people filed by to pay tribute to the pontiff who shocked the world by retiring a decade ago
Protests have gripped the country since the September 16 death of Mahsa Amini, 22, after her arrest in Tehran for an alleged breach of the strict dress code for women
External Affairs Minister Jaishankar says the Ukraine conflict is a matter of deep concern
The repeated failures and faithful persistence of the 18th century author Samuel Johnson to keep his vows should inspire us all
Innovation in clean energy, health and other areas are promising developments
Screening of 2 per cent of passengers arriving by international flights has started at country's major airports
The New Year's Day firing came from the Yongseong area of the capital Pyongyang and landed in the East Sea
Russia hands over 140 Ukrainian service personnel while 82 captured soldiers were freed by Ukraine