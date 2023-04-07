Look: Bill and Melinda Gates share adorable photos of first grandchild

The Microsoft co-founder’s daughter Jennifer welcomed a baby girl last month

Published: Fri 7 Apr 2023

Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda Gates took to social media to share adorable photos of their first grandchild.

Jennifer Gates, the eldest child of Bill Gates and Melinda welcomed her first child with her equestrian husband Nayel Nassar last month. The couple tied the knot in October 2021 after nearly four years of dating.

“I can’t wait to watch you discover the world,” posted Bill Gates on his Instagram alongside a photo of him holding his grandchild.

“There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild. It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age. Now she has a baby of her own – and I am bursting with pride watching her and Nayel step into their new role as parents,” wrote Melinda in her post alongside a photo of her cradling the child.

Billionaire benefactors Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce in 2021 after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together.