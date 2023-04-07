Look: Bill and Melinda Gates share adorable photos of first grandchild

Oscar-wining composer presented India's fourth highest civilian award by country's president in a ceremony attended by the Indian prime minister and other dignitaries
Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates and his ex-wife Melinda Gates took to social media to share adorable photos of their first grandchild.
Jennifer Gates, the eldest child of Bill Gates and Melinda welcomed her first child with her equestrian husband Nayel Nassar last month. The couple tied the knot in October 2021 after nearly four years of dating.
“I can’t wait to watch you discover the world,” posted Bill Gates on his Instagram alongside a photo of him holding his grandchild.
“There is nothing quite like holding your first grandchild. It seems like just yesterday I was holding Jenn at this age. Now she has a baby of her own – and I am bursting with pride watching her and Nayel step into their new role as parents,” wrote Melinda in her post alongside a photo of her cradling the child.
Billionaire benefactors Bill and Melinda Gates, co-founders of one of the world’s largest private charitable foundations, filed for divorce in 2021 after 27 years of marriage but pledged to continue their philanthropic work together.
Oscar-wining composer presented India's fourth highest civilian award by country's president in a ceremony attended by the Indian prime minister and other dignitaries
The perpetrator has turned himself in to police following the horrific incident that also wounded four others
Nasa expert suggests what to do for optimal viewing of the lunar spectacle
The entity was dealing in millions of stolen identities and account details
The State can’t impose unreasonable restrictions on press as it would have a chilling effect on press freedom, says bench headed by Chief Justice DY Chandrachud
US president says AI can help deal with "some very difficult challenges" but it also has to address the potential security, societal and economic risks
Present structure of Security Council is not reflective of contemporary global realities and there is an urgent need to reform this, says country's permanent representative
14 accused found guilty in the 2018 death of the tribal youth; quantum of punishment will be pronounced tomorrow