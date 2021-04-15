- EVENTS
Look: 300-year-old mosque reopens in Saudi Arabia
Renovation done as part of Prince Muhammad bin Salman's project to preserve historical mosques.
Saudi Arabia has reopened a 300-year-old mosque after renovation as part of Prince Muhammad bin Salman's project to preserve historical mosques in the Kingdom.
Worshippers returned to Sheikh Abu Bakr Mosque in Al Ahsa Governorate of the Eastern Province of the Kingdom to perform prayers, the Saudi Press Agency (SPA) reported on Thursday.
The mosque is one of the oldest heritage buildings in the old Al Kut neighbourhood in Al Hofuf, Al Ahsa.
Distinguished by its construction in a unique architectural style, the mosque was built of mud, pebbles and palm wood.
Before its reconstruction, the area of the mosque was about 565 square metres, and it could accommodate about 125 worshipers, now, after the renovation, 166 worshipers can be accommodated.
The history of the mosque goes back to more than 300 years when Sheikh Ahmed Abu Ali sponsored the foundation of the mosque. The place was considered a beacon for Islamic religious teachings, as many students from the Gulf countries, India and Pakistan flocked to it at the time.
Many Imams belonging to the Abu Bakr family took turns to lead the mosque, including Sheikh bin Muhammad Omar Al Mulla, known as Abu Bakr Al Kabeer, Sheikh Abdullah Al Mulla, known as Abu Bakr Al Sagheer, and Sheikh Ahmed Abu Bakr Al Mulla, who was followed by his sons.
