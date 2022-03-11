LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: US, allies to revoke ‘most favoured nation’ status for Russia

The move would allow the US and allies to impose tariffs on Russian imports

By Team KT Published: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 6:27 AM Last updated: Fri 11 Mar 2022, 7:31 AM

The Russian military operation on Ukraine entered its third week on Thursday, with Russian forces continuing to bombard major cities.

Satellite photos show that a massive Russian convoy that had been mired outside the Ukrainian capital since last week has fanned out into towns and forests, with artillery pieces moved into firing positions

Thousands of people have been killed and more than 2.3 million have fled the country since Russian troops crossed into Ukraine on February 24. Besieged cities have been suffering from shortages of food, medicine, heat and electricity.

The foreign ministers of Russia and Ukraine met on Thursday in a Turkish resort but weren’t able to find common ground. Russian Foreign Minister Sergey Lavrov said concerns expressed about civilian casualties are “pathetic shrieks” from Russia’s enemies. He also denied that Ukraine has been attacked.

Here's the latest of all top developments on March 11:

7.26am: US, allies to revoke ‘most favoured nation’ status for Russia

President Joe Biden will announce Friday that, along with the European Union and the Group of Seven countries, the US will move to revoke “most favoured nation” trade status for Russia over its military operation in Ukraine.

Biden’s move comes as bipartisan pressure has been building in Washington to revoke what is formally known as “permanent normal trade relations” with Russia.

The move would allow the US and allies to impose tariffs on Russian imports.

7.22am: Premier Li offers China’s help for ‘grave’ Ukraine situation

"We support and encourage all efforts that are conducive to a peaceful settlement of the crisis. The pressing task now is to prevent tension from escalating or even getting out of control."

7.17am: WHO advises Ukraine to destroy 'high-threat pathogens'

The World Health Organisation (WHO) advised Ukraine to destroy high-threat pathogens housed in the country’s public health laboratories to prevent “any potential spills” that would spread disease among the population, the agency told Reuters on Thursday.

Biosecurity experts say Russia’s movement of troops into Ukraine and bombardment of its cities have raised the risk of an escape of disease-causing pathogens, should any of those facilities be damaged.

6.24am: Zelensky says 100,000 evacuated amid blockade

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said 100,000 people have been evacuated during the past two days from seven cities under Russian blockade in the north and centre of the country, including the Kyiv suburbs.

But he said the Russian refusal to allow evacuations from Mariupol, a port city in the south, was “outright terror.”

“They have a clear order to hold Mariupol hostage, to mock it, to constantly bomb and shell it,” Zelensky said in his nightly video address to the nation. He said the Russians began a tank attack right where there was supposed to be a humanitarian corridor.

6am: Satellite photos show breakup of Russian convoy outside Kyiv

Satellite photos show that a massive Russian convoy that had been mired outside the Ukrainian capital since last week appeared to have dispersed.

Satellite imagery from Maxar Technologies showed the 40-mile (64-km) line of vehicles, tanks and artillery has broken up and been redeployed, with armoured units seen in towns near the Antonov Airport north of the city. Some of the vehicles have moved into forests, Maxar reported.