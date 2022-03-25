LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Zelensky asks EU leaders for quick membership

Biden and other Western allies met at the alliance’s headquarters for the closed-door talks
Ukraine’s cities were under relentless Russian fire as Nato leaders met in Brussels to discuss the alliance’s next steps
Ukraine’s cities stood under relentless Russian fire on Thursday, as President Volodymyr Zelensky asked Nato leaders gathered in Brussels to provide unlimited aid — including planes, tanks and other weapons — saying his country is “defending our common values.”
US President Joe Biden and Western allies pledged new sanctions against Russia and more humanitarian aid for Ukraine, but their offers fell short of the more robust military assistance Zelensky requested. Western leaders have suggested they were treading carefully to avoid escalating the conflict beyond Ukraine’s borders.
Ukraine also accused Moscow of forcibly taking hundreds of thousands of civilians to Russia so they could be used as “hostages” to pressure a surrender. But Russia says it’s evacuating civilians of their own free will.
7.21am: Zelensky reassures Ukraine in nightly address
“It is already night. But we are working. The country must move toward peace, move forward. With every day of our defence, we are getting closer to the peace that we need so much. We are getting closer to victory. We can’t stop even for a minute. For every minute determines our fate, our future, whether we will live.”
7.11am: Russia to open humanitarian corridor for foreign ships
Russia on Friday claimed to open a humanitarian corridor to allow foreign ships to leave Ukrainian ports, said Ukraine’s local media outlet The Kyiv Independent on Friday.
“The supposed corridor would be 3 miles wide an open from 8am to 7pm on March 25. Earlier, Russia claimed there were drifting mines in the Black Sea,” wrote the media outlet.
6.36am: Face recognition tech joins Ukraine war
Ukraine is employing face recognition technology to identify attacking Russian troops killed on its soil, a complex and unprecedented avenue for software already seen as problematic, experts said Thursday.
The embattled nation uses details resulting from the process to try to track down and notify the families of the dead, in an act Ukraine says is aimed at piercing Russia’s war information filter.
6am: Zelensky asks EU leaders for quick membership
Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelenskyy thanked EU leaders for working together to support Ukraine and impose sanctions on Russia, including Germany’s decision to block Russia from delivering natural gas to Europe through the new Nord Stream 2 pipeline.
But he lamented that these steps weren’t taken earlier, saying there was a chance Russia would have thought twice about attacking.
“Here I ask you, do not delay. Please,” Zelensky said by video from Kyiv. “For us this is a chance.”
