LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian forces have fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine, says UK

By Team KT Published: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 6:47 AM Last updated: Fri 8 Apr 2022, 9:33 AM

The European Union approves an embargo on Russian coal — the first time the bloc has targeted the energy sector, on which they are heavily dependent — and the closing of its ports to Russian vessels.

The US Congress also votes to end normal trade relations with Moscow and codify the ban on Russian oil.

The UN General Assembly votes to suspend Russia from the UN Human Rights Council as punishment for the invasion of Ukraine.

A Ukrainian official warns residents in the east that they have a “last chance” to flee before a major Russian offensive expected in the Donbas region. However, trains evacuating residents are halted by Russian strikes on the only line still under Kyiv’s control.

The “new mayor” of Mariupol, put in place by pro-Russian forces, announces that around 5,000 civilians have died in the besieged southeastern Ukrainian city.

The World Health Organization (WHO) says it has confirmed over 100 attacks on health services in Ukraine as it calls for humanitarian access to Mariupol.

9.13am: Ukraine’s Zelensky says Borodianka razing ‘more dreadful’ than Bucha

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said on Thursday the situation in the town of Borodianka was “significantly more dreadful” than in nearby Bucha, where Russian forces’ suspected killing of civilians has been broadly condemned.

8.52am: UK says Russian forces have fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine

Russian forces have now fully withdrawn from northern Ukraine to Belarus and Russia, British military intelligence said on Friday.

At least some of these Russian forces will be transferred to East Ukraine to fight in the Donbas, the Ministry of Defence said on Twitter. The forces will require replenishment before being deployed further east, with any mass redeployment from the north likely to take at least a week, the ministry added.

The ministry said Russian shelling of cities in the east and south continues and Russian forces have advanced further south from the city of Izium, which remains under their control.

7.30am: Russia blacklists 228 Australian citizens, including PM, Defence Minister

Moscow blacklisted 228 Australian citizens, including Prime Minister Scott Morrison and Defence Minister Peter Dutton, the Russian Foreign Ministry said.

The department noted that Canberra, imposed sanctions that affected the top leaders of the Russian Federation and almost all lawmakers.

6.42am: US sanctions Russian military shipbuilders, diamond mines

The Biden administration on Thursday announced it is levying sanctions against Russia’s largest military shipbuilding and diamond mining companies.

The move blocks their access to the US financial system as the United States looks to exact more economic pain on President Vladimir Putin for the invasion of Ukraine.

Alrosa is the world’s largest diamond mining company and accounts for about 90% of Russia’s diamond mining capacity, according to the US Treasury Department.