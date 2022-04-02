LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: US Pentagon commits extra $300 million in security aid to Ukraine

By Team KT Published: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 7:05 AM Last updated: Sat 2 Apr 2022, 7:59 AM

Ukrainian helicopters have carried out a strike on a fuel storage facility in Russia’s western town of Belgorod, some 40 kilometres from the border, according to the local governor. Ukraine would neither confirm nor deny the attack.

Peace talks between Ukrainian and Russian officials resume via video, but Moscow warns that the helicopter attack will hamper negotiations.

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky says Russia is preparing “powerful strikes” in the country’s east and south, including Mariupol.

Ukraine’s troops begin to regain control including around the capital Kyiv and in the southern region of Kherson — the only significant city that Russia had managed to occupy.

Russian soldiers were likely exposed to radiation while they were occupying the area around the Chernobyl nuclear power station over the past four weeks, Ukraine’s nuclear agency Energoatom says.

Here are the latest developments:

7.56am: Russian missiles fired at Odesa region

A Ukrainian official said there were casualties after at least three Russian ballistic missiles were fired late Friday at the Odesa region on the Black Sea, but he did not give specifics.

Regional leader Maksim Marchenko said the missiles were fired from the Crimean Peninsula, which Russia has held since seizing it from Ukraine in 2014.

The Ukrainian military said the Iskander missiles were intended for critical infrastructure but did not hit their targets because of the response of Ukraine’s air-defense forces. It was unclear where they hit.

7.01am: US Pentagon commits extra $300 million in security aid to Ukraine

The US Defense Department announced Friday it is setting aside $300 million in “security assistance” for Ukraine to bolster the country’s defense capabilities, adding to the $1.6 billion Washington has committed since Russia invaded in late February.

The package includes laser-guided rocket systems, drones, ammunition, night-vision devices, tactical secure communications systems, medical supplies and spare parts.