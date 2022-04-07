LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: UN to vote on suspending Russia from rights council

Many Russian tourists are also stuck in the country, cut off from funds after US sanctions
Ukraine, which wants economically destructive sanctions for Russia to end its attack, accused some countries of still prioritising money over punishment for civilian killings that the West condemns as war crimes.
The eastern regions of Kharkiv, Donetsk and Luhansk are seeing the worst of the fighting after Russian forces withdrew from around Kyiv.
Civilian killings in the Ukrainian town of Bucha were “very probably war crimes”, French President Macron said in an interview.
Russia’s foreign ministry said that images of bodies strewn across Bucha, which it says were staged, were designed to justify more sanctions and derail peace talks.
The United States wants Russia expelled from the Group of 20 and will boycott its meetings in Indonesia if Russian officials show up.
European Commission head Ursula von der Leyen said there were more EU sanctions to come. The EU was looking into oil and revenues Russia gets from fossil fuels, she said.
Here are the latest updates:
8.10am: US Senate to end normal trade relations with Russia, ban the importation of its oil
The US Senate will take up legislation Thursday to end normal trade relations with Russia and to ban the importation of its oil.
Both bills have been bogged down in the Senate, frustrating lawmakers who want to ratchet up the US response to Russia’s war with Ukraine.
Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer said Russian President Vladimir Putin needs to be held accountable for what Schumer said were war crimes against Ukraine.
6.34am: UN to vote on suspending Russia from rights council
The UN General Assembly will vote Thursday on whether to suspend Russia from the UN’s premier human rights body. The move was initiated by the United States in response to the discovery of hundreds of bodies after Russian troops withdrew from towns near the Ukrainian capital Kyiv, sparking calls for its forces to be tried for war crimes.
