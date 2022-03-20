LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Ukrainian troops losing control of Azovstal steel plant

President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Kremlin of deliberately creating 'a humanitarian catastrophe'

Ukrainian soldiers search for bodies in the debris at the military school hit by Russian rockets the day before, in Mykolaiv, southern Ukraine, on March 19, 2022. Photo: AFP

By Team KT Published: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 6:58 AM Last updated: Sun 20 Mar 2022, 7:54 AM

Fighting is raging again on multiple fronts in Ukraine, with intense combat in the besieged port city of Mariupol — the site of some of the war’s greatest suffering

Fighting is raging on multiple fronts in Ukraine, with intense combat underway in the besieged port city of Mariupol — the site of some of the war’s greatest suffering. Ukrainian officials say forces there are battling the Russians over one of the biggest steel plants in Europe. One local police officer says the city has been “wiped off the face of the earth.”

Overnight, Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused the Kremlin of deliberately creating “a humanitarian catastrophe,” but he also appealed for Russian President Vladimir Putin to meet with him directly for talks.

Here's the latest of all top developments on March 20:

7:52am: Zelensky says Russia wages 'terror'

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said Russia’s siege of the port city of Mariupol was “a terror that will be remembered for centuries to come”, while local authorities said thousands of residents there had been taken by force to Russia.

“Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory,” the city council said in a statement on its Telegram channel late on Saturday.

Reuters could not independently verify the claim.

More details here:

7:37am: UK defense says Ukraine holding its airspace

Ukraine’s air force and air defense are continuing to effectively defend the nation’s airspace

The British defense ministry said the Ukrainian Air Force and air defense forces are “continuing to effectively defend Ukrainian airspace.”

“Russia has failed to gain control of the air and is largely relying on stand-off weapons launched from the relative safety of Russian airspace to strike targets within Ukraine,” the ministry said on Twitter. “Gaining control of the air was one of Russia’s principal objectives for the opening days of the conflict and their continued failure to do so has significantly blunted their operational progress.”

7:06am: Russians push deeper into Mariupol

Russian forces pushed deeper into Ukraine’s besieged and battered port city of Mariupol on Saturday, where heavy fighting shut down a major steel plant and local authorities pleaded for more Western help.

The fall of Mariupol, the scene of some of the war’s worst suffering, would mark a major battlefield advance for the Russians, who are largely bogged down outside major cities more than three weeks into the biggest land attack in Europe since World War II.

“Children, elderly people are dying. The city is destroyed and it is wiped off the face of the earth,” Mariupol police officer Michail Vershnin said from a rubble-strewn street in a video addressed to Western leaders that was authenticated by The Associated Press.

6:59am: Ukraine’s Mariupol says Russia forcefully deported thousands of its people

The city council of Ukraine’s Mariupol said Russian forces forcefully deported several thousand people from the besieged city last week, after Russia had spoken of “refugees” arriving from the strategic port.

“Over the past week, several thousand Mariupol residents were deported onto the Russian territory,” the council said in a statement on its Telegram channel late on Saturday.

“The occupiers illegally took people from the Livoberezhniy district and from the shelter in the sports club building, where more than a thousand people (mostly women and children) were hiding from the constant bombing.”

Reuters could not independently verify the claims.

More details here:

6:47am: Ukrainian losing control of key Azovstal steel plant

Ukrainian troops were losing control of the key Azovstal steel plant, now damaged and heavily contested, according to an adviser to Ukraine’s interior minister.

“We have lost this economic giant. In fact, one of the largest metallurgical plants in Europe is actually being destroyed,” Vadym Denysenko said in televised remarks.

An adviser to Ukraine’s president said there was no military solution for Mariupol, saying the nearest forces able to assist were already struggling against Russian forces at least 100 kilometers (60 miles) away.

ALSO READ: