LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: About 300 Mariupol refugees arrive in Russia

By Team KT Published: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 6:22 AM Last updated: Thu 17 Mar 2022, 8:28 AM

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky invoked 9/11 during an urgent appeal Wednesday to the US Congress for more weapons to stem the Russian assault. US President Joe Biden announced an additional $800 million for Ukraine’s military and said Russian President Vladimir Putin is a “war criminal.”

In the encircled city of Mariupol, a Russian airstrike destroyed a theatre where hundreds of people were sheltering. Many people were buried in the rubble, Ukraine’s foreign ministry said in a statement, though the number of casualties wasn’t clear.

Missiles and artillery slammed into high-rise apartment towers in Kyiv, setting buildings ablaze and sending smoke over the capital and its suburbs.

Here's the latest of all top developments on March 17:

8.27am: Four Russian amphibious transports spotted sailing

Japan’s military said on Thursday that it had spotted four large Russian amphibious warfare ships sailing close to its islands as they traveled west, possibly towards Europe.

Pictures of the amphibious transports, typically used for landing expeditionary forces ashore, published by Japan’s defence ministry showed what appeared to be military trucks loaded onto the deck of one of the vessels.

7.49am: Ukrainian theatre sheltering ‘more than 1,000’ civilians bombed

Ukraine claimed Thursday that Russia had destroyed a theatre harbouring more than a thousand people in the besieged southern port city of Mariupol, with the toll as yet unknown.

Officials posted images that appeared to show the once gleaming whitewashed three-storey theatre hollowed out and ablaze, with bricks and scaffolding piled high.

7.20am: About 300 Mariupol refugees arrive in Russia

Thirteen buses carrying around 300 refugees from the besieged Ukrainian city of Mariupol have arrived in Russia’s Rostov region, Russia’s Interfax news agency cited the Russian defence ministry as saying on Thursday.

Ukrainian officials said on Wednesday civilians waiting in line for bread and sheltering in a theatre in Mariupol had been killed by Russian forces. Russia has denied attacking the theatre.

7am: UN Security Council members call for emergency Ukraine meeting

The United States, Britain, France, Albania, Norway and Ireland have requested an emergency UN Security Council meeting Thursday because of the deteriorating humanitarian situation in Ukraine, diplomatic sources said.

“Russia is committing war crimes and targeting civilians,” the British diplomatic mission to the UN said Wednesday on its Twitter account. “Russia’s illegal war on Ukraine is a threat to us all.”

6.48am: 'Sanctions on Russia are also about protecting Japan'

“We need to tell the people in Japan that in order to protect ourselves we need to help the others, too. If there is any aggression anywhere on this planet, we need to stop them."

6.43am: ‘More than a thousand’ were sheltering in bombed Ukraine theatre

Ukraine claimed Wednesday that Russia had destroyed a theatre harbouring more than a thousand people in the besieged port city of Mariupol, with the toll as yet unknown.

“Today, the (attackers) destroyed the Drama Theatre. A place, where more than a thousand people found refuge. We will never forgive this,” the Mariupol local council said in a Telegram post.

6.19am: Ukraine, Russia continue talks over video

Ukrainian and Russian delegations held talks again Wednesday by video.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky’s adviser Mikhailo Podolyak said Ukraine demanded a cease-fire, the withdrawal of Russian troops and legal security guarantees for Ukraine from a number of countries.

“This is possible only through direct dialogue” between Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin, he said on Twitter.