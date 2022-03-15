LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Talks to continue Tuesday, Zelensky says

He also spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort

AFP

By Team KT Published: Tue 15 Mar 2022, 6:43 AM

Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky said late on Monday that negotiations with Russia are to continue on Tuesday.

Zelensky also said he spoke with Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as part of a negotiation effort to end the crisis with Russia “with a fair peace.”

“Our delegation also worked on this in negotiations with the Russian party,” Zelenskiy said in his nightly video address. “Pretty good, as I was told. But let’s see. They will continue tomorrow.”

