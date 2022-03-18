LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

Hundreds of civilians had been taking shelter in the theater of Mariupol

Japan and Australia on Friday slapped fresh sanctions on Russian entities as punishment for Moscow’s assault on Ukraine, which the West says has been stalled by staunch resistance but continues to take a devastating toll on civilians.

Ukraine’s capital Kyiv reported “chaotic” Russian shelling while rescuers in the besieged port of Mariupol dug survivors from the rubble of bombed buildings. Officials from the two countries met again for peace talks on Thursday but said their positions remained far apart.

Western sources and Ukrainian officials said Russia’s assault has faltered since its troops attacked on February 24, further dashing Moscow’s expectations of a swift victory and the removal of President Volodymyr Zelensky’s government.

Despite battleground setbacks and punitive sanctions by the West, Russian President Vladimir Putin has shown little sign of relenting.

Here's the latest of all top developments on March 18:

7.23am: US must disclose information about military biological labs in Ukraine, Russian Embassy says

The United States must immediately disclose the information about its military biological activities in Ukrainian laboratories, the Russian Embassy in Washington said.

“We demand that the US Side disclose information about military biological activity in laboratories on the territory of Ukraine as soon as possible. What kind of peaceful research we are talking about if the Pentagon stands behind these projects,” the Embassy wrote on its Telegram channel.

6.45am: Rescuers search theater rubble as Russian attacks continue

Rescue workers searched for survivors in the ruins of a theater blown apart by a Russian airstrike in the besieged city of Mariupol, while scores of Ukrainians across the country were killed in ferocious urban attacks on a school, a hostel and other sites.

Hundreds of civilians had been taking shelter in the grand, columned theater in central Mariupol after their homes were destroyed in three weeks of fighting in the southern port city of 430,000.

More than a day after the airstrike, there were no reports of deaths. With communications disrupted across the city and movement difficult because of shelling and other fighting, there were conflicting reports on whether anyone had emerged from the rubble.

6.10am: Hundreds of Ukraine-bound bulletproof vests stolen in New York

An NGO in New York had hundreds of bulletproof vests stolen after they were donated by officers and destined for Ukraine as it battles a Russian military operation, police and the organisation said Thursday.

The theft occurred at the headquarters of the Ukrainian Congress Committee of America (UCCA), where police arrived Wednesday and learned that “approximately 400 bulletproof vests were removed from the location,” NY Police Department spokeswoman Lieutenant Jessica McRorie said.

