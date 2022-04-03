LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Air strikes hit strategic port Odessa

Ukrainian negotiator says any meeting between Zelensky and Putin would 'with a high probability' take place in Turkey.

Sun 3 Apr 2022

Ukraine has regained control of 'the whole Kyiv region' after invading Russian forces retreated from some key towns near the Ukrainian capital, deputy defence minister Ganna Maliar says.

As it withdraws from northern areas, “Russia is prioritising a different tactic: falling back on the east and south,” according to Ukrainian presidential adviser Mykhaylo Podolyak.

The Red Cross heads to the besieged southern port of Mariupol for a fresh evacuation effort after it was forced to turn back Friday.

Some residents managed to flee the region Friday by taking a convoy of buses and private cars to Ukrainian-controlled Zaporizhzhia.

The head of Latvia’s natural gas storage operator says the Baltic states are no longer importing Russian natural gas.

The number of refugees fleeing Ukraine has passed 4.1 million, the United Nations says.

Pope Francis calls for “a broad-based and shared response” to “the growing migration emergency”, saying “some countries cannot respond to the entire problem, while others remain indifferent onlookers”.

He adds that he is still considering a visit to Kyiv.

A top UN official is set to fly to Moscow Sunday, and then on to Kyiv to try and secure a “humanitarian ceasefire” in Ukraine, says the body’s chief Antonio Guterres.

Both Russia and Ukraine have agreed to meet Martin Griffiths, Under-Secretary-General for Humanitarian Affairs, Guterres says.

Ukraine’s top negotiator in peace talks with Russia said Saturday that Moscow had “verbally” agreed to key Ukrainian proposals, raising hopes that talks to end fighting are moving forward.

Negotiator David Arakhamia told Ukrainian television channels that any meeting between Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky and Russian President Vladimir Putin would “with a high probability” take place in Turkey.

“The Russian Federation has given an official answer to all positions, which is that they accept the (Ukrainian) position, except for the issue of Crimea (annexed by Russia in 2014),” Arakhamia said.

He said that while there was “no official confirmation in writing”, the Russian side said so “verbally”.

The comments came as Ukraine said it had retaken control of the whole Kyiv region.

Arakhamia said Moscow had agreed in talks that a referendum on the neutral status of Ukraine “will be the only way out of this situation.”

Asked what would happen if Ukrainians voted against a neutral status for the country, Arakhamia said “we will either return to a state of war, perhaps, or return to new negotiations.”

The Kremlin has insisted that Ukraine adopt a neutral status.

Arakhamia said Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan “called both us and Vladimir Putin” Friday, saying he would host the meeting.

“Neither the date nor the place is known, but we believe that the place will most likely be Ankara or Istanbul,” he said.

Since Putin launched his attack on Ukraine, Zelensky has repeatedly called for face-to-face talks with the Kremlin chief.

Here are the latest developments:

9.15am: Air strikes hit Ukraine’s strategic port Odessa

Air strikes rocked Ukraine’s strategic Black Sea port Odessa early Sunday morning, according to an interior ministry official, after Kyiv had warned that Russia was trying to consolidate its troops in the south.

“Odessa was attacked from the air,” Anton Herashchenko, adviser to the interior minister, wrote on his Telegram account.

“Fires were reported in some areas. Some of the missiles were shot down by air defence.”

The blasts sent up at least three columns of black smoke with flames visible apparently in an industrial area.

A soldier near the site of one of the strikes said it was likely a rocket or a missile.

The attack comes as Russian forces appeared to be withdrawing from the country’s north.

On Friday, Ukraine’s President Volodymyr Zelensky warned Russia was consolidating and preparing “powerful strikes” in the south, joining a chorus of Western assessments that Moscow’s troops were regrouping.

Odessa, a historic city of around one million people, is Ukraine’s largest Black Sea port.

8.30am: Series of explosions heard in Ukrainian port of Odesa

A series of explosions was heard and smoke was seen in Ukraine’s southern port city of Odesa in the early hours of Sunday, a Reuters witness said.

Odesa was attacked by missiles and there were reports of fires in some areas, the city council said in an online post.

6.50am: Ukraine reports diminished intensity of Russian air, missile strikes

The general staff of the Ukrainian armed forces on Saturday said the intensity of Russian air and missile strikes had diminished, adding that Moscow continued to withdraw units through the north of Ukraine.

In a Facebook post, the general staff also said retreating Russian forces were deploying mines on roads and in some settlements.