LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling

The Russian military assault on Ukraine is on its ninth day.

Russia and Ukraine agreed on the need to set up humanitarian corridors and a possible ceasefire around them for fleeing civilians, both sides said after talks on Thursday, as the war entered its second week.

Ukraine’s defence lines are holding up against the Russian attack, President Volodymyr Zelenskiy said in a video, adding there had been no respite in Moscow’s shelling of Ukraine since midnight into Thursday.

The UN human rights office said it had confirmed 249 civilians killed and 553 wounded in Ukraine during the first week of Russia’s invasion.

Russian forces are trying to blockade the southeastern Ukrainian port city of Mariupol, knocking out power, water and heating supplies with bombardment that is preventing residents from fleeing, local authorities said.

Here's a round-up of all top developments on March 3

7.10am: Zelensky accuses Russia of ‘nuclear terror’ after plant attack

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky accused Moscow on Friday of resorting to “nuclear terror” and wanting to “repeat” the Chernobyl disaster after he said invading Russian forces shot at a nuclear power plant.

“No country other than Russia has ever fired on nuclear power units. This is the first time in our history. In the history of mankind. The terrorist state now resorted to nuclear terror,” he said in a video message.

7.06am: Russian troops preventing firefighters from accessing blaze at nuclear plant, say Ukrainian rescuers

6.09pm: Europe’s largest nuclear power plant on fire after shelling

Russian forces pressed their attack on a crucial energy-producing city by shelling Europe’s largest nuclear plant early Friday, sparking a fire and raising fears that radiation could leak from the damaged power station.

Plant spokesman Andriy Tuz told Ukrainian television that shells were falling directly on the Zaporizhzhia plant in the city of Enerhodar and had set fire to one of the facility’s six reactors. That reactor is under renovation and not operating, but there is nuclear fuel inside, he said.