LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Russian central bank scrambles to limit fallout of tough sanctions

The Ukrainian president's office said negotiations with Moscow without preconditions would be held at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border.

Reuters

By Team KT Published: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 6:55 AM Last updated: Mon 28 Feb 2022, 8:50 AM

European nations and Canada moved on Sunday to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft, an unprecedented step aimed at pressuring President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

The United States is considering similar action, but has yet to make a final decision, according to US officials. The US government said citizens should consider leaving Russia immediately.

Germany, Spain and France joined Britain, the Nordics and Baltic states in declaring bans on Russian use of their airspace, a major escalation in a tactic by mostly NATO allies to wage economic war against Putin in retaliation for the invasion.

Putin put Russia's nuclear deterrent on high alert on Sunday in the face of a barrage of Western reprisals for his war on Ukraine, which said it had repelled Russian ground forces attacking its biggest cities.

The Ukrainian president's office said negotiations with Moscow without preconditions would be held at the Belarusian-Ukrainian border. Russian news agency Tass later on Sunday cited an unidentified source as saying the talks would start on Monday morning.

As missiles fell on Ukrainian cities, nearly 400,000 civilians, mainly women and children, have fled into neighbouring countries, a U.N. relief agency said. Hundreds were stranded in Kyiv on Sunday waiting for trains to take them west, away from the fighting.

The capital remained in Ukrainian government hands, with President Volodymyr Zelenskiy rallying his people daily despite Russian shelling of civilian infrastructure.

Follow the latest updates here:

8.15am: Russian central bank scrambles to limit fallout of tough sanctions

Russia's central bank announced a slew of measures on Sunday to support domestic markets, as it scrambled to manage the broadening fallout of harsh Western sanctions over the weekend amid the Ukraine crisis.

The central bank said it would resume buying gold on the domestic market, launch a repurchase auction with no limits and ease restrictions on banks' open foreign currency positions. It also increased the range of securities that can be used as collateral to get loans and ordered market players to reject foreign clients' bids to sell Russian securities.Read full story

The central bank did not reply to a Reuters request for comment.

The steps came after Western allies ratcheted up sanctions on Saturday, taking action to banish big Russian banks from the main global payments system SWIFT and announced other measures to limit Moscow's use of a $630 billion war chest to undermine sanctions.

7.50am: Moscow exchange delays start of trading, shuts fx repo market

The Moscow Exchange will open forex and money market trading at 10:00 Moscow time on Monday, three hours later than the usual opening time for the forex market, and will suspend trading on the forex repo market, the bourse said.

The rouble plunged to an all-time low on Monday, and the dollar soared against nearly all peers after Western nations announced fresh sanctions on Russia.

7.10am: Blasts heard in Ukraine's Kyiv, Kharkiv, says Ukraine govt, military

Blasts were heard in Ukrainian capital of Kyiv and in the major city of Kharkiv on Monday morning, Ukraine's State Service of Special Communications and Information Protection said.

Reuters

Kyiv had been quiet for a few hours prior to that, it said in a brief statement on the Telegram messaging app.

In a separate statement, the agency said a residential building in the city of Chernihiv in northern Ukraine was on fire after being struck by a missile.

Another northern Ukrainian city, Zhytomyr, was hit by missiles overnight, Ukrainian Ground Forces command said on Facebook.

6.45am: Europe and Canada move to close skies to Russian planes

European nations and Canada moved on Sunday to shut their airspace to Russian aircraft, an unprecedented step aimed at pressuring President Vladimir Putin to end his invasion of Ukraine, the biggest attack on a European state since World War Two.

Aeroflot said it would cancel all flights to European destinations after E.U. foreign policy chief Josep Borrell said the European Union had decided to close its airspace to Russian traffic.

The United States is considering similar action, but has yet to make a final decision, according to U.S. officials. The US government said citizens should consider leaving Russia immediately on commercial flights, citing an increasing number of airlines cancelling flights as countries closed their airspace to Russia.

ALSO READ: