LIVE Russia-Ukraine crisis: Attack on train station was a war crime, says Zelensky

Officials said at least 52 people were killed in the missile strike

By Team KT Published: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 6:47 AM Last updated: Sat 9 Apr 2022, 8:36 AM

The United States, the European Union and Britain condemned a missile attack on a Ukraine train station packed with women, children and the elderly fleeing the threat of a Russian offensive in the east. Officials said at least 52 people were killed.

Russia’s defence ministry was quoted by RIA news agency as saying the missiles said to have struck the station were used only by Ukraine’s military and that Russia’s armed forces had no targets assigned in Kramatorsk on Friday.

Ukraine now expects an attempt by Russian forces to gain full control of Donetsk and neighbouring Luhansk in the east, both partly held by Moscow-backed separatists since 2014.

Britain added Vladimir Putin’s daughters to its sanctions list, mirroring moves by the United States, in what it said was an effort to target the lifestyles of those in the Russian president’s inner circle.

Here are the latest updates:

8.34am: EU to resume diplomatic presence in Kyiv

The European Union will resume its diplomatic presence in Ukrainian capital Kyiv, after temporarily moving it to Poland after Russia’s attack of Ukraine, the bloc said on Friday.

Matti Maasikas, head of the EU delegation in Ukraine, joined top EU officials visiting the country on Friday and will remain in Kyiv to reopen the delegation and assess conditions for staff to return, the bloc’s diplomatic service said.

6.42am: Attack on train station was a war crime, says Zelensky

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky said his country’s security service has intercepted communications of Russian troops that provide evidence of war crimes.

Zelensky said “everyone who made a decision, who issued an order, who fulfilled an order” is guilty of a war crime. Asked whether he held Russian President Vladimir Putin responsible, he said: “I do believe that he’s one of them.”