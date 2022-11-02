Lions slip loose from Sydney zoo enclosure, overnight guests rushed to safety

Ukrainian authorities warn people to be prepared for a long power outage due to emergency cuts
Five lions managed a short-lived escape from their enclosure at Sydney's Taronga Zoo early on Wednesday, prompting the zoo authorities to sound a "code one" alert and rush guests of its "Roar and Snore" overnight stay programme to safety.
The alert was issued after video footage showed a male adult lion called Ato, and four cubs outside their enclosure at 6.30am, although they were still in an area separated from the rest of the zoo by a six-foot fence.
Zookeepers tranquillised and returned one cub, while the remaining four made their way back of their own accord.
The zoo said its emergency response was enacted less than 10 minutes after the lions escaped the main exhibit area. The lions were confirmed to be back in their enclosure by 9am, local media reported.
There were no injuries to people or animals, and the zoo re-opened as normal.
"The zoo has very strict safety protocols in place for such an incident and immediate action was taken," Taronga Zoo Executive Director Simon Duffy told a news conference.
The police were called to the zoo and staff hurried to lead guests of the "Roar and Snore" programme away from danger.
"They came running into the tent area saying, ‘this is a Code One, get out of your tent and run, come now and leave your belongings', ” Magnus Perri, one of the guests, told local media, as his family left the zoo.
Taronga Zoo's lion enclosure is home to Ato and Maya and their five cubs — Khari and Luzuko who are male, and Malika, Zuri and Ayanna who are female. Maya and Ayanna stayed in the enclosure, while the others got loose.
The zoo does not yet know how the animals escaped, and has launched a formal review.
ALSO READ:
Ukrainian authorities warn people to be prepared for a long power outage due to emergency cuts
Former US president faces tax fraud charges, is not expected to testify or even attend the trial
On Sunday, she repeatedly called for more people to get involved in climate activism, saying the time had come for 'drastic changes' to the status quo
Massacre at Shah Cheragh mausoleum came on the same day that thousands paid tribute to Mahsa Amini across the country
Kremlin has repeatedly said allegations of Russian responsibility for the damage were 'stupid'
Saifullah Paracha, 75, reunited with his family after more than 17 years in custody in the US base in Cuba
Comments raise particular concern after Moscow declared last month it had annexed four Ukrainian regions
The leader has been in Antarctica meeting scientists while promoting the need for co-operation in the region