Lewis Hamilton visits Egypt's Al Arish, tours Rafah crossing to see Gaza aid efforts

The Formula One legend is an advocate for humanitarian causes; in 2021, he founded Mission 44, a charity aimed at supporting youth and improving access to education and job opportunities

  • PUBLISHED: Tue 10 Nov 2026, 5:23 PM
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Seven-time Formula One world champion Lewis Hamilton arrived in Egypt's Al Arish on Tuesday to see first hand efforts to receive humanitarian and relief aid bound for the Gaza Strip.

The North Sinai governorate said on its Facebook page that the visit included a tour of the Rafah border crossing and the Egyptian Red Crescent's aid warehouses in Al Arish.

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Hamilton was briefed on how humanitarian and relief aid is prepared and coordinated before being sent to the Gaza Strip. The 41-year-old British driver is an advocate for humanitarian and charitable causes.

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In 2021, he founded Mission 44, a charity aimed at supporting young people and improving access to education and employment opportunities. He has also backed humanitarian and relief initiatives and efforts to support people affected by conflict.

Ferrari driver Hamilton sits fourth in the drivers' championship, which has been won by Mercedes' Italian driver Kimi Antonelli with three races remaining in the season.

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