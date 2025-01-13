Lebanon's president Aoun names ICJ judge Nawaf Salam prime minister

Nawaf Salam. Photo: AFP file

Lebanon's newly elected President Joseph Aoun on Monday summoned Nawaf Salam, the Lebanese president of the International Court of Justice, to designate him as prime minister.

Salam, the head of the International Court of Justice, was on course to become Lebanon's prime minister after more than half of lawmakers backed him for the post on Monday, reflecting the weakened position of Hezbollah which wanted Najib Mikati to keep the job.

The support for Salam underlines the big shift in the power balance among Lebanon's sectarian factions since the Shi'ite group Hezbollah was pummelled in the war with Israel and its ally Bashar al-Assad was toppled in Syria last month.

The election last week of army commander General Joseph Aoun as head of state, a choice backed by the United States, also showed the shift in Lebanon's political landscape, in which Hezbollah had long held decisive sway.

Aoun, a Maronite Christian, was holding consultations over the choice of prime minister with parliament's 128 lawmakers on Monday. He is obliged to pick the candidate with the greatest number of votes.

Salam had secured the backing of 68 of the lawmakers by Monday afternoon.