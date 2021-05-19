- EVENTS
- Upcoming
- Past
Lebanon's foreign minister offers to quit after comments strained Gulf ties
Charbel Wehbe suggested that Gulf states had supported the rise of Islamic State, among other disparaging comments.
Lebanon's foreign minister asked the president to be relieved of his duties on Wednesday, the presidency said, after his comments in a television interview strained ties with traditional Gulf Arab allies and donors.
Charbel Wehbe, who is a minister in the caretaker government, suggested on Monday that Gulf states had supported the rise of Islamic State, among other disparaging comments.
Saudi Arabia, the UAE, Kuwait and Bahrain summoned Lebanon's ambassadors and issued formal complaints.
The comments have threatened Lebanese efforts amid its deep economic crisis to improve ties with Gulf states.
After meeting President Michel Aoun, Wehbe said he had submitted a request to step down "in light of the recent developments and the circumstances that accompanied the interview I gave to a television station".
-
World
Lebanon's foreign minister offers to quit after...
Charbel Wehbe suggested that Gulf states had supported the rise of... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Woman forced to pay bribe to cremate 98-...
Officials and staff demand Dh400 for cremation. READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
India: Bengaluru-based Mohammed Ismail ensures...
Mohammed Ismail of Mercy Mission has emerged as the messiah for the... READ MORE
-
Rest of Asia
Israeli President Reuven Rivlin calls conflict-...
Rivlin assures husband that he will make arrangements for family to... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
UAE reports 1,348 cases, 1,316 recoveries, 2...
More than 47.5 million tests have been conducted across the country... READ MORE
-
Coronavirus Pandemic
Sinopharm booster shots: How they work
The additional dose helps boost immunity and produce antibodies to... READ MORE
-
News
Is this RAK village inhabited by ghosts? Official ...
Step inside old homes and explore the village, which has now been... READ MORE
-
News
UAE to allow investors full ownership of firms...
The landmark reform was originally slated to roll out in December... READ MORE