Late night tears and hugs for released Palestinian prisoners

Palestinians celebrate the release of some 90 prisoners set free by Israel in the early hours of January 20, 2025 upon their arrival aboard a Red Cross bus in the occupied West Bank town of Beitunia, on the outskirts of Ramallah. — AFP

Two buses carrying Palestinian prisoners released in the Gaza ceasefire deal had to inch through a thick crowd when they at last arrived in the West Bank at 2am on Monday.

After the doors opened, women hugged their relatives and cried tears of joy while throngs of people chanted, waved flags and climbed atop the vehicles. Others lit fireworks in the normally quiet suburb of Beitunia.

Bushra Al Tawil, a Palestinian journalist jailed in Israel in March 2024, was among the first batch of prisoners to be released in the truce.

Over the next 42 days, around 1,900 Palestinians are due to be freed in exchange for 33 Israeli hostages held by Hamas in Gaza.

Tawil began her journey at 3am the day before, when she was taken from her prison to another nearer the separation wall. There, she was grouped with other inmates awaiting movement.

"The wait was extremely hard. But thank God, we were certain that at any moment we would be released," she said.

Tawil had only learned she would be freed from other inmates who had attended a hearing.

"The lawyers told them the (ceasefire) deal had been announced and was in the implementation phase," said Tawil, whose father is also in an Israeli jail.

"I was worried about him. He is still a prisoner, but I just received good news that he will be released as part of this deal."

A crowd of hundreds of Palestinians pressed around Tawil and the 89 other prisoners released in exchange for three Israeli hostages held in Gaza since October 7, 2023.

Many in the crowd had gathered earlier on a hill in Beitunia for a view of Israel's Ofer prison, from where the prisoners were being released.

"We came here to witness it and feel the emotions, just like the families of the prisoners who are being released today," said Amanda Abu Sharkh, 23, from the nearby city of Ramallah.

"All the prisoners being released today feel like family to us. They are part of us, even if they're not blood relatives," she told AFP.

As night fell and the wait continued in the cold, dozens of small fires illuminated the stony hill.

Excitement grew when news broke that the three Israeli hostages had been released.

Muhammad, 20, said he had come from Ramallah with his friends as soon as he heard the development.

Recently released from Ofer prison himself, he expressed "great joy" at the thought of families being reunited.

"I know a lot of people in prison, there are innocent people, children and women," he said.

The prisoners set to be released during the initial 42-day ceasefire period include many held under administrative detention, which does not require formal charges.

Others are serving life sentences for attacks that killed Israelis.