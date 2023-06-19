Large fire breaks out at Germany's biggest theme park, police says blaze is 'under control'

The annual celebration of the British monarch took place on Saturday with the Trooping the Colour parade
A large fire broke out at Germany's biggest theme park Monday, sending a dense plume of black smoke billowing into the sky visible from miles around.
Police said the firefighters were at the scene and that the blaze at the Europa-Park in the town of Rust, near the French border, was “under control.”
“All visitors are currently in the process of leaving the park in an orderly manner,” police in the southwestern town of Offenburg said. “There is currently no information about injured persons.”
Regional daily Badische Zeitung reported that the fire is centred around the Spanish-themed section of the park and an area known as the Magic World of Diamonds.
Europa-Park is a popular tourist destination, that drew more than six million visitors last year, mostly from Germany, France and Switzerland.
It has 16 areas with themes based on different European countries, and three based on fantasy settings. The park also hosts conferences and is a popular venue for events and television productions.
