Watch: Kuwait scraps 21 tankers, trucks after owners steal, resell subsidised diesel

Kuwait has seized 21 tankers and trucks in two separate cases after the vehicles were used to steal subsidised diesel from the state, collect it, transport it and resell it.

In the first case, eight tankers and trucks were seized and in the second case, authorities scrapped thirteen such vehicles.

The Ministry of Interior said that investigations had revealed that some vehicle owners had leased their vehicles under an arrangement. Under the arrangement, the owner handed over use of the tankers to others in return for a fixed monthly payment.

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This was despite knowing they would be used in the illegal activity, thereby facilitating the collection, transport and trade of stolen diesel.

The authority said that cases were registered and all legal procedures, including those related to the Public Prosecution, were completed. Watch the vehicles being scrapped below:

The measure, the authority said, is intended to deter anyone who uses vehicles and equipment to commit crimes or knowingly allows others to use them for illegal activities, reinforcing respect for the law and protecting public funds and state resources.