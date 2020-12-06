Kuwait
Logo
 
HOME > Region > Kuwait

Kuwait Emir accepts post-election government resignation

Reuters/Kuwait City
Filed on December 6, 2020
Kuwait’s Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah. Reuters

Emir accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah.

Kuwait’s prime minister submitted his government’s resignation on Sunday in a routine procedure after parliamentary elections that took place on Saturday, state news agency KUNA said.

Kuwait’s Emir accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah and asked the cabinet to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new government is appointed.





ERROR: Macro /ads/dfp-ad-article-new is missing!
MORE FROM Region
MORE FROM Khaleej Times
CurrentRequestUnmodified: /apps/pbcs.dll/article?avis=KT&date=20201206&category=ARTICLE&lopenr=201209414&Ref=AR&profile=1020 macro_action: article, macro_profile: , macro_adspot:
 
 
 
 
 
KT App Download
khaleejtimes app

All new KT app
is available
for download:

khaleejtimes - android khaleejtimes - ios khaleejtimes - HUAWEI AppGallery
Khaleej Times ©2020 Galadari Printing and Publishing LLC. All rights reserved.
  • khaleejtimes - facebook
  • khaleejtimes - twitter
  • khaleejtimes - instagram
 

News

Business

Sports

Lifestyle

City Times

 

 

 

 