Kuwait Emir accepts post-election government resignation
Emir accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah.
Kuwait’s prime minister submitted his government’s resignation on Sunday in a routine procedure after parliamentary elections that took place on Saturday, state news agency KUNA said.
Kuwait’s Emir accepted the resignation of Prime Minister Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah and asked the cabinet to stay on in a caretaker capacity until a new government is appointed.
