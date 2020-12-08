World
Kuwait Amir reappoints Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid as PM

Reuters/Kuwait City
Filed on December 8, 2020
Kuwaiti Prime Minister Sheikh Sabah Al Khaled Al Sabah (R) arrives to cast his votes at a polling station in Kuwait City during parliamentary elections on December 5. — AFP

Sheikh Nawaf asks the prime minister to nominate Cabinet members

His Majesty Sheikh Nawaf Al Ahmad Al Sabah, Amir of Kuwait, reappointed Sheikh Sabah Al Khalid Al Sabah as prime minister on Tuesday after he had submitted his government’s resignation in a procedural step following parliamentary polls.

Sheikh Nawaf, who took over the reins of Kuwait in September after the death of his brother, has asked Sheikh Sabah to nominate members of a new cabinet for approval by the Amir, said a decree carried on state media.




